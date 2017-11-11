 JK Cement Q2 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs93 crore - Livemint
JK Cement Q2 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs93 crore

JK Cement’s profit jumped to Rs93.14 crore in the September quarter from Rs40.91 crore in the year-ago period
New Delhi: JK Cement on Saturday reported over two-fold increase in its standalone net profit to Rs93.14 crore for the quarter ended 30 September.

The firm had clocked a net profit of Rs40.91 crore in the year-ago period, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing. Total standalone revenue of the company rose to Rs1,142.05 crore in July-September quarter this fiscal from Rs1,082.22 crore during the same period last year.

The firm, part of the $4 billion JK Group, operates integrated cement facilities at Sirohi (Rajasthan), Durg (Chhattisgarh), Kalol and Surat (Gujarat) and Jharli (Haryana).

