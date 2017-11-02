Tata Motors launches Tigor AMT at Rs6.22 lakh
New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of automated manual transmission (AMT) version of its compact sedan Tigor priced up to Rs6.22 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The AMT version of Tigor will be available in two variants—XZA and XTA—with 1.2 litre petrol engine, priced at Rs5.75 lakh and Rs6.22 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) respectively, Tata Motors said in a statement.
The new AMT cars will be on sale across the country in over 600 Tata Motors sales outlets from Thursday, it added.
Tata Motors, head—marketing (passenger vehicles business unit), Vivek Srivatsa said as part of turnaround strategy, the company is working to improve market share and bring products that align with customers’ aspirational and practical requirements. “Given the current traffic scenario and growing driver fatigue levels, an AMT is the perfect solution to bringing back the joy of driving in a city, without compromising on fuel efficiency,” he added.
Tata Motors had introduced an AMT version of its hatchback Tiago earlier, which it said “has so far received a tremendous response.” The Tigor AMT will further strengthen the company’s addressable market range. It also has a sports mode, which gives a spirited and peppy driving experience, mainly aimed at serving needs of young and dynamic customers, the company said.
