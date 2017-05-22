Raymond partners KVIC, to sell Khadi products from August

The KVIC has permitted Raymond to promote sale and marketing of Khadi products of village industries or handicrafts and forge links with established marketing agencies through the PPP mode, the company said in a statement. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: Textile and apparel major Raymond on Monday said it has launched its branded Khadi label—Khadi by Raymond—under a partnership with Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and will promote the fabric globally.

The KVIC has permitted Raymond to promote sale and marketing of Khadi or Khadi products of village industries or handicrafts and forge links with established marketing agencies through the PPP mode, the company said in a statement.

Under the partnership, Raymond has guaranteed a minimum procurement of Khadi and Khadi products for a period of five years with primary purchases of muslin cotton, wool blends and silk. The company said the new label will be available at KVIC outlets, besides its over 350 ‘The Raymond Shops’ across India and leading e-commerce portals beginning August 2017.

Commenting on the development, Raymond chairman and managing director Gautam Hari Singhania said, “Embodying some of the latest design trends and enhancing its quality Raymond Khadi is set to reposition Khadi as a fabric of choice.”

As a part of the initiative, Raymond will procure all India Khadi varieties and will send it to manufacturing plants for final finishing process. The company will also bring in the design interventions at Khadi manufacturing clusters across the country along with technical expertise.