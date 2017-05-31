JBM Auto Q4 profit rises 39% at Rs13 crore

The net sales of the JBM Auto rose to Rs467.47 crore for the fourth quarter. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Auto component maker JBM Auto on Wednesday posted 39.29% rise in net profit at Rs13.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March, 2017. The company had reported a net profit of Rs9.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2015-16.

Net sales of the company rose to Rs467.47 crore for the fourth quarter, as against Rs422.11 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, JBM Auto said in a statement. For the year ended 31 March, the company posted a net profit of Rs65.88 crore as compared to Rs52.38 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Net sales for the year stood at Rs 1,790.23 crore as compared to Rs 1,517.76 crore in the previous financial year. The company’s board, which met on Wednesday, has approved a dividend of Rs2 per share for the financial year ended 31 March, 2017. Shares of the company were trading 1.94% down at Rs275.80 on BSE.