Delhi court summons Ola, Uber as accused

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday summoned as accused app-based cab service providers, including Ola and Uber, for allegedly violating permit rules.

Metropolitan magistrate Abhilash Malhotra summoned ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd which runs Ola, Uber India Systems Pvt. Ltd and Serendipity Infolabs Pvt. Ltd which runs 'Taxi For Sure' and directed their authorised representatives to appear before it on 11 December.

The court's order came while allowing the plea of NGO, Nyayabhoomi, seeking prosecution of the three firms under various provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The court had earlier recorded pre-summoning evidence advanced by the NGO through its secretary Rakesh Agarwal, in support of the complaint, which also sought summoning of the three firms as accused.

The NGO, which filed the complaint throught advocate Sumit Kumar Modi, also sought recovery of a whopping Rs91,000 crore from cab service providers for allegedly not adhering to rules relating to fares and not operating by fare meters. The NGO has also sought recovery of an additional penalty of Rs26,000 crore from the firms and jail term for them.