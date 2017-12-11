Supreme Court to hear Centre’s appeal in Vodafone tax dispute case

On 26 October, the Delhi HC had allowed Vodafone Group to go ahead with arbitration proceedings against India, under a treaty with the United Kingdom, in connection with a Rs11,000 crore tax demand raised against the company in relation to its $11 billion deal for acquiring a stake in Hutchinson Telecom. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the Centre’s appeal against an order of the Delhi high court that allowed arbitration in the Vodafone tax dispute case under the India-United Kingdom bilateral treaty.

The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by chief justice Dipak Misra, who said that it will be taken up for hearing on Tuesday.

On 26 October, the Delhi HC had allowed Vodafone Group to go ahead with arbitration proceedings against India, under a treaty with the United Kingdom, in connection with a Rs11,000 crore tax demand raised against the company in relation to its $11 billion deal for acquiring a stake in Hutchinson Telecom.

Justice Manmohan had held that the parties were free to participate in the proceedings for appointing a presiding arbitrator.

In an interim order of August, justice Manmohan had restrained Vodafone or its subsidiaries from going ahead with arbitration under the India-UK Bilateral Investment Protection Agreement (BIPA) as the telecom major had initiated similar proceedings on the same issue under the India-Netherlands BIPA.

The court noted that the government was of the view that the $11 billion acquisition of stake in Hutchinson Telecommunications International Ltd (HTIL) in Hutchinson Essar Ltd (HEL) by Vodafone was liable for tax deduction at source (TDS) under the Income Tax Act.

As Vodafone had not deducted tax at source, the government had raised the demand of Rs11,000 crore which was subsequently quashed by the apex court on 20 January 2012, the high court said.

Thereafter, the government made a retrospective amendment to the Income Tax Act which re-fastened the liability on Vodafone, the high court order noted.

Aggrieved by the imposition of tax, Vodafone International Holdings BV invoked the arbitration clause under BIPA between India and Netherlands.

PTI contributed to the report.