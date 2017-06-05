| E-Paper
Emirates will suspend its flights to and from Doha from tomorrow

Emirates will suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning, joining Etihad Airways in a similar move amid a diplomatic spat between Qatar and some of its Gulf neighbours

Saeed Azhar
The move came after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Dubai: Dubai-based carrier Emirates said it will suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice, joining Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways in a similar move amid a diplomatic spat between Qatar and some of its Gulf neighbours.

The move came after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.

Emirates said the last flight from Dubai to Doha will depart at 2:30am on Tuesday, while the last flight from Doha to Dubai will depart at 3:50am.

“All customers booked on Emirates’ flights to and from Doha will be provided with alternative options, including full refunds on unused tickets and free rebooking to the nearest alternate Emirates destinations,” the airline said in an email. Reuters

