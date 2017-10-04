Infosys bags deal from KONE, to set up Helsinki design centre

Infosys said it will also set up its first design and innovation centre in Helsinki to consolidate its presence in the Nordic region. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: India’s second-largest software services firm Infosys on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract from KONE, a leading player in the global elevator and escalator industry. No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Infosys, in a statement, said it will also set up its first design and innovation centre in Helsinki to consolidate its presence in the Nordic region. The facility will provide end-to-end technology, consulting, and systems integration services, it added.

Besides, the centre will house a Design Thinking and Innovation lab where Infosys customers across the Nordic region will have access to disruptive tools and technologies to help transform their businesses. Antti Koskelin, senior vice president and CIO at KONE Corporation, said digitising the company’s business has been a strategic imperative for KONE globally and developing the IT function was an integral part of its business transformation.

“Our transformation and service improvement road map will reduce systems-related disruptions to KONE’s global businesses, achieve a cost reset, and finally, embark on a simplification and modernisation journey to future-proof KONE’s IT investments in the ERP space,” Nitesh Banga, senior vice president and global head of manufacturing at Infosys, said.

KONE had annual net sales of €8.8 billion in 2016 and had over 52,000 employees.