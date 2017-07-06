Bhushan Steel Q4 loss bigger than stated earlier
Bhushan Steel’s audited net loss for March quarter was Rs1,131 crore, compared with the unaudited Rs757 crore loss reported in May
Bengaluru: Bhushan Steel Ltd reported a March quarter loss that was much bigger than stated earlier in its unaudited results, as the debt-laden steelmaker was hurt by higher costs.
Audited net loss for the quarter was Rs1,131 crore, compared with the unaudited Rs757 crore loss reported in May, Bhushan Steel said late on Wednesday.
However, the fourth-quarter loss narrowed marginally from the Rs1,185 crore loss it reported a year earlier.
Total expenses rose more than 18% to Rs5,994 crore for the quarter. This was about 51% higher than the unaudited figure reported earlier.
The steelmaker said last month that a consortium of lenders had authorised State Bank of India (SBI) to refer the company to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for insolvency proceedings.
In a bid to resolve the country’s $150 billion stressed loan problem, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in June had urged lenders to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters, including Bhushan Steel, sources had told Reuters.