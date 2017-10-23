HSBC appoints Jayant Rikhye as India CEO

Jayant Rikhye will take charge as HSBC India CEO from 1 December. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Jayant Rikhye has been appointed as the chief executive of India operations of Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd (HSBC), the bank announced on Monday. He will take charge from 1 December and will be succeeding Stuart Milne.

Rikhye has been with HSBC since 1989 and is currently serving as head of strategy and planning for Asia Pacific. He is also head of international markets, Asia Pacific and is responsible for 11 markets in the region. Both Milne and Rikhye are group general managers as well.

Milne’s new role is yet to be defined. “Mr Milne will take a three month sabbatical from the beginning of January 2018 and his next role at HSBC will be announced in due course,” the press release stated.

Rikhye has worked across various divisions at HSBC including corporate banking in Taiwan, institutional fund services in Hong Kong and head of securities services for the Middle East and North Africa, based in the United Arab Emirates. Rikhye’s appointment is subject to regulatory approvals.