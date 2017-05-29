L&T Q4 profit rises 29.5% to Rs 3,025 crore

L&T said consolidated order book of the group stood at Rs2.61 trillion as of March 2017. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/ Mint

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), India’s largest engineering and construction company, on Monday reported 29.5% rise in its consolidated net profit on higher revenue, beating market estimates.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 31 March rose to Rs3025 crore from Rs2335 crore a year earlier. Gross revenue rose 12% to Rs36828 crore.

19 analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected L&T to report a consolidated net profit of Rs2650.50 crore while 20 analysts had expected net sales of Rs36582.20 crore.

In January, L&T had lowered its full-year fiscal 2017 estimates to a growth of 10% in order inflow as well as revenue from an earlier forecast of 15% growth in order inflow and between 12%-15% for revenue.

L&T has in recent years been hurt by a slowdown in the investment cycle as over-extended corporate entities struggle to repay debt, putting expansion plans on hold. But it has set a target of doubling revenue by 2021 as part of its five-year Lakshya plan.

L&T said consolidated order book of the group stood at Rs2.61 trillion as of March 2017, up 5% from a year ago. International order book constituted 27% or the total order book.

The company also announced one bonus share for every two held, apart from a dividend of Rs 21 per share.

In its outlook, the company said it continues to focus on profitable execution of the large order book, selective order picking, on-time deliveries and operational excellence through digitalisation.

The company is also emphasizing on cost competitiveness, continuous optimisation of working capital, restructuring of its business portfolio and value creation with an aim to enhance its return on equity, it added.