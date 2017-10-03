Hero MotoCorp posts record sales in September at 7,20,739 units

This is the first time that the company has crossed 7 lakh milestone in its monthly sales. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported its best ever monthly sales at 7,20,739 units in September, a growth of 6.78% over the same month last year.

The company had sold 6,74,961 units in September last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

This is the first time that the company has crossed 7 lakh milestone in its monthly sales. Its previous highest monthly sales was in August this year at 6,78,797 units.

Hero MotoCorp Head of Sales, Marketing and Customer Care Ashok Bhasin said: “With close to three weeks still remaining in the festival season, we have set an all-time record by selling over a million motorcycles and scooters in domestic retail sales in the festive period so far, further consolidating our market leadership.”