Air India Twitter account hacked
Air India says all the malicious contents posted on the handle have been removed and the official handle has now been restored
Last Published: Thu, Mar 15 2018. 10 14 AM IST
Mumbai: Air India’s official Twitter account was hacked early in the morning for many hours before being restored, the airline said on Thursday.
Messages in Turkish language were posted on the official Twitter handle @airindiain, an Air India spokesperson said. All the malicious contents posted on the handle have been removed and the official handle has now been restored, he said.
One of the posts by the hackers read, “Last minute important announcement. All our flights have been cancelled. From now on, we will fly with Turkish Airlines.”
Air India has 1,46,000 followers on Twitter.
First Published: Thu, Mar 15 2018. 10 14 AM IST
