Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 profit rises over two-fold to Rs48.47 crore

New Delhi: Jubilant FoodWorks on Thursday reported over two-fold increase in standalone net profit at Rs48.47 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September, helped by increase in same store sales growth of Domino’s Pizza.

Same store growth refers to the year-over-year growth in sales for restaurants in operation for 2 years.

The company, which operates Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts chains in India, had reported a net profit of Rs21.56 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

Its total income was up 9.02% to Rs730.28 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs669.82 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company said growth was driven by a strong 5.5% same store growth (SSG) in Domino’s Pizza and disciplined cost management.

“A combination of mid-single digit same store sales growth and disciplined cost management led to another solid performance in second quarter of this financial year. We made good progress towards our goals during the quarter in both Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts,” JFL chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co chairman Hari S Bhartia said in a statement.

Total expenses during the period stood at Rs657.01 crore compared to Rs637.87 crore in the July-September quarter previous fiscal.

At present, the company operates 1,126 Domino’s Pizza and 50 Dunkin’ Donuts outlets.

During the September quarter, while the company opened one new Domino’s Pizza outlet and shut another, it closed five Dunkin’ Donuts outlet and opened two.