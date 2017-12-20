 Strides Shasun acquires controlling stake in South Africa-based Trinity Pharma - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Wed, Dec 20 2017. 01 28 PM IST

Strides Shasun acquires controlling stake in South Africa-based Trinity Pharma

Strides Shasun unit Strides Pharma Asia signs agreement to buy 55% stake in South Africa’s Trinity Pharma Proprietary for approximately Rs27.5 crore
PTI
The company said the transaction allows Strides to establish presence in the high entry barrier market of South Africa.
The company said the transaction allows Strides to establish presence in the high entry barrier market of South Africa.

New Delhi: Strides Shasun Ltd on Friday said its subsidiary Strides Pharma Asia Pte Ltd has entered into an agreement to acquire controlling stake in South Africa’s Trinity Pharma Proprietary Ltd.

Strides Pharma Asia Pte will buy a 55% stake in Trinity for a cash consideration of approximately Rs27.5 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company said the transaction allows Strides to establish presence in the high entry barrier market of South Africa, where product dossiers approval takes more than five years. This transaction will provide access to pipeline of more than 110 product dossiers already submitted.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including approvals from the South African regulatory authority and is expected to close on or before 5 January 2018.

At 1.19pm, the company’s shares were trading 2.94% higher at Rs818.60 apiece on BSE, while the Sensex rose 0.24% to 33,922.18 points.

First Published: Wed, Dec 20 2017. 01 28 PM IST
Topics: Strides Shasun Trinity Pharma Strides Pharma Asia South Africa merger and acquisition

Latest News »

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »