Triumph launches 2017 Street Triple S, to step up local assembly in India

Vimal Sumbly, mananging director of Triumph Motorcycles India, at the launch of the Triumph Street Triple S in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles Ltd is accelerating local assembly operations in India, with 90% of its products sold in the country to be locally produced by 2018.

The company, which on Monday rolled out the all-new Triumph Street Triple S in the country priced at Rs8.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), sells 16 models across five different categories in India with only 20% of them assembled at its Manesar plant.

“We are looking at local assembly of 90% of our product portfolio by next year,” Triumph Motorcycles India managing director Vimal Sumbly told reporters in New Delhi. The company, which follows June-May fiscal, expects nearly 200 units to be locally produced in the ongoing year. “We are emphasising on Make in India, and next year, we will have around 1,200 units locally produced,” he added.

Most of the company’s products are imported from Thailand and the UK. The new bike, Street Triple S, will be assembled at the company’s Manesar plant. Sumbly said the company expects to sell close to 250-300 units of the bike in the current year. “We expect to sell in the range of 1,200-1,300 units during the year and out of that, Street Triple S is likely to account for 250-300 units,” he added.

Triumph has already started bookings for the model and deliveries from its 14 dealerships are expected to begin from the next week. The model is powered by a 765-cc engine and comes with switchable traction control and DRL headlights. It is also equipped with ABS, various riding modes and LCD instrument pack.