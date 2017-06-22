Jet Airways expands codeshare pacts with Air France, KLM Royal Dutch and Delta

Mumbai: Budget carrier Jet Airways on Thursday announced the expansion of its codeshare partnership with Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.

Under the expanded pact, the carriers will expand choice and connectivity options for guests flying between India and Europe, Jet Airways said in a release. It allows Jet Airways passengers convenient access to as many as 43 European destinations via the airline’s European hub Amsterdam and 27 via Paris besides 34 in North America. The enhanced partnership will provide seamless connectivity to 12 destinations in Europe including Athens, Barcelona, Budapest, Dublin, Lisbon, London Heathrow, Lyon, Nice and Warsaw , among others, through codeshare flights.

Similarly, passengers travelling from Europe or North America will gain unhindered air connectivity to 45 Indian cities on Jet Airways’ domestic network via Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, the release said. According to Jet Airways, codeshares on key sectors such as Mumbai-Paris, Chennai-Paris, Bengaluru-Amsterdam and Mumbai-London will offer greater choice and connectivity to its passengers. “The expanded cooperation reaffirms our commitment to offer our guests choice and seamless connectivity. In fact, our guests travelling to Europe and North America can benefit immensely from our multi-gateway connectivity to all destinations on Air France, KLM and Delta’s networks,” said Jet Airways chief commercial officer Jayraj Shanmugam.

The partnership significantly expands Jet Airways’ reach in key markets and adds even more destinations to its already extensive international network, he added. At present, both Air France and Delta Air Lines are codesharing on Jet Airways’ current service between Mumbai and Paris. Additionally, Air France, together with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Delta Air Lines, also codeshare on Jet Airways’ proposed flight between Chennai and Paris from late October. The release said the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Delta Air Lines will also codeshare on Jet Airways’ daily flight between Bengaluru and Amsterdam, commencing 29 October and additionally, Delta Air Lines will also codeshare on Jet Airways’ third frequency between Mumbai and London.

Jet Airways also codeshares on Air France services connecting Mumbai and Paris as well as KLM’s newly-announced thrice-a-week Mumbai-Amsterdam service, which is scheduled to commence from 29 October, it added.