Go Air to start overseas flights in October, no plans for IPO
Kolkata: Private low-cost carrier Go Air would start flying overseas from October this year, its managing director Jehangir Wadia said.
“We have plans to start overseas operations from October this year”, Wadia told PTI on Monday. He said, initially, the airline would fly to destinations in Asia and review destinations within the region.
Go Air, which had ordered for 143 Airbus neo A320 aircraft to add to the existing 24-strong fleet, has received the delivery for only five aircraft so far.
“There are issues with the engine for which the deliveries are getting delayed”, Wadia said.
To a query whether the airline was keen to look at the divestment of Air India like its competitor Indigo, Wadia said “we have no interest”. He also denied any plans of an IPO, he said.
