Syndicate Bank Q2 profit jumps nearly 28% to Rs105 crore

On asset front, Syndicate Bank reported deterioration as its gross non-performing assets increased to 9.39% of gross advances in comparison to 7.72% in the similar quarter of the last fiscal. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: State-owned Syndicate Bank on Tuesday reported 27.68% jump in its July-September quarter profit to Rs105.24 crore on annual basis, notwithstanding rise in bad loans.

The Manipal-headquartered bank had posted a profit of Rs82.42 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The total was income was Rs6,419.21 in the second quarter of the fiscal, down from Rs6,574.93 crore in the comparable period of 2017-18, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Operating profit, however, increased to Rs1,17,3.74 crore from Rs1,016.54 crore in the year ago quarter. On asset front, the bank reported deterioration as its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) increased to 9.39% of gross advances in comparison to 7.72% in the similar quarter of the last fiscal. The net NPA too increased to 5.76% from 5.03%.

The provision coverage ratio as on 30 September stood at 56.21%, the filing added. Referring to the RBI advised initiation of insolvency resolution process in respect of 12 accounts under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Syndicate Bank said it has made pro rata provisions of Rs172.60 crore during the current quarter.

The shares of Syndicate Bank ended at Rs82.45, down 1.38% on BSE on Tuesday.