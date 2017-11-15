Deals Buzz: Vodafone values 42% stake in Indus Towers for $5 billion

Vodafone India will receive Rs 3,850 crore if the tower deal gets completed before its merger with Idea Cellular. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

Amazon doubles capital to Rs31,000 crore

Amazon India has nearly doubled its authorized capital to Rs31,000 crore ($4.74 billion), nearly matching its mammoth capital commitment of $5 billion made in June last year, reports Mint. According to regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies on Tuesday, Amazon India has already issued paid-up capital of Rs17,839 crore ($2.7 billion) towards its marketplace arm Amazon Seller Services—far exceeding its initial commitment of $2 billion in July 2014. Read more

KKR in talks to sell Aricent for $1.5 billion

Global private equity major KKR & Co. LP is in early stages of discussions to sell Aricent Inc., a California-based global software firm with a strong presence in India, in a deal worth $1-1.5 billion, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. Read more

Buoyant IPO market attracting investors to pre-IPO funding rounds

A buoyant initial public offering (IPO) market has prompted investors to invest in so-called pre-IPO financing rounds as a means to placing sizeable bets on companies that are about to go public, reports Mint. Read more

Active.ai raises $8.25 million in funding round led by Vertex ventures

Active.ai, a startup that makes chatbots for banks, on Tuesday said it has raised $8.25 million in a series A round led by Vertex ventures, the venture capital arm of Singapore’s sovereign fund Temasek, reports Mint. Read more

Vodafone values 42% stake in Indus Towers for $5 billion

Vodafone Group Plc. has valued its 42% stake in Indus Towers, the largest telecom tower company in India, at $5 billion (around Rs32,720 crore) and its group CEO Vittorio Colao said that the competitive South Asian telecom market was showing some positive signs amid rapid consolidation and the gradual raising of tariffs by Reliance Jio Infocomm, reports The Economic Times. Read more

ATC to acquire more mobile tower companies

Telecom infrastructure firm ATC will continue to look at acquisition opportunities in the Indian market after completing integration of 20,000 mobile towers of Vodafone and Idea with its business, reports PTI, citing a top company official. Read more

Clix Capital in talks to invest Rs800 crore in Catholic Syrian Bank

Clix Capital, a commercial lending and leasing company promoted by Genpact founder Pramod Bhasin and former GE Capital head Anil Chawla, is in talks to invest Rs600-800 crore in Kerala-based Catholic Syrian Bank for a minority stake, reports The Economic Times. Read more

Amazon pumps Rs2,900 crore more into marketplace

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant Amazon has infused another Rs2,900 crore into Amazon Seller Services, which runs the Indian marketplace, according to documents filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), reports The Times of India. The latest capital infusion comes soon after the company put Rs 1,620 crore in its marketplace entity, as reported by The Times of India last month. Read more

FIIs pump in $1.5 billion so far in November

After remaining on the sidelines for seven months, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are logging into the stock markets again. FIIs have made net investments of $1.5 billion (Rs9,547 crore) in shares so far in November, the highest since March this year, reports The Times of India. Read more

FPI investments at 7-year peak

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped in nearly $10 billion (Rs65,400 crore) in the primary share market, the highest in seven years. However, it’s a different story in the secondary market, with FPIs offloading stocks worth $3.4 billion. In effect, their total net inflow of $6 billion (Rs39,200 crore) this year is largely a result of their investment in the primary market, reports Business Standard. Read more