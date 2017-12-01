Bajaj Auto sales rise 21% in November
Bajaj Auto’s total sales in November was 326,458 units against 269,948 units in the same month last year
New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Friday reported a 21% increase in total sales in November at 326,458 units as against 269,948 units in the same month last year.
Motorcycle sales grew by 11% to 263,970 units in November 2017 against 237,757 units in November 2016, the company said in a BSE filing. Commercial vehicles sales jumped 94% to 62,488 units during the month compared to 32,191 units in the year- ago period. Exports stood at 146,623 units in the month as against 115,425 units in the same month last year, up 27%.
At 11.06am, Bajaj Auto shares were trading 0.10% higher at Rs3,315.15 on BSE, while the Sensex rose 0.08% to 33,174.84 points.
First Published: Fri, Dec 01 2017. 11 17 AM IST
Latest News »
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Bank recapitalisation can help revive stressed power plants, but who’d want them?
The impact of postponing ‘Padmavati’s’ release on multiplexes
No room for fiscal boost for rest of the year
Indian economy no longer dependent on the oxygen of govt support
Average PMI for September quarter lower than that for Q1
Share