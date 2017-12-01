 Bajaj Auto sales rise 21% in November - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Fri, Dec 01 2017. 11 17 AM IST

Bajaj Auto sales rise 21% in November

Bajaj Auto’s total sales in November was 326,458 units against 269,948 units in the same month last year
PTI
Exports stood at 146,623 units in November as against 115,425 units in the same month last year, up 27%. Photo: Hindustan Times
Exports stood at 146,623 units in November as against 115,425 units in the same month last year, up 27%. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Friday reported a 21% increase in total sales in November at 326,458 units as against 269,948 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales grew by 11% to 263,970 units in November 2017 against 237,757 units in November 2016, the company said in a BSE filing. Commercial vehicles sales jumped 94% to 62,488 units during the month compared to 32,191 units in the year- ago period. Exports stood at 146,623 units in the month as against 115,425 units in the same month last year, up 27%.

At 11.06am, Bajaj Auto shares were trading 0.10% higher at Rs3,315.15 on BSE, while the Sensex rose 0.08% to 33,174.84 points.

First Published: Fri, Dec 01 2017. 11 17 AM IST
Topics: Bajaj Auto November vehicle sales Automobile Motorcycle Bajaj Auto shares

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share