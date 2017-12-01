Bajaj Auto sales rise 21% in November

Exports stood at 146,623 units in November as against 115,425 units in the same month last year, up 27%. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Friday reported a 21% increase in total sales in November at 326,458 units as against 269,948 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales grew by 11% to 263,970 units in November 2017 against 237,757 units in November 2016, the company said in a BSE filing. Commercial vehicles sales jumped 94% to 62,488 units during the month compared to 32,191 units in the year- ago period. Exports stood at 146,623 units in the month as against 115,425 units in the same month last year, up 27%.

At 11.06am, Bajaj Auto shares were trading 0.10% higher at Rs3,315.15 on BSE, while the Sensex rose 0.08% to 33,174.84 points.