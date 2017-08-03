Jyothy Laboratories Q1 profit falls 46% to Rs24 crore

Jyothy Laboratories said the “decline in revenue is mainly due to destocking in channel”. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: FMCG firm Jyothy Laboratories on Thursday reported 45.87% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs24.3 crore for the June quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs44.9 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Jyothy Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs385 crore as against Rs452.6 crore for the corresponding quarter last year, down 14.93%.

The company said “decline in revenue is mainly due to destocking in channel”. “During the quarter, the company started working closely with all its stakeholders for a smooth transition to a landmark tax reform for our country, goods and services tax,” Jyothy Laboratories chairman and MD M.P. Ramachandran said.

The stock closed 4.57% up at Rs390 on the BSE.