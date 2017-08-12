DLF Q1 profit down 58% at Rs109 crore

Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: India’s largest realty firm DLF Ltd on Saturday reported 58% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs109.01 crore for the quarter ended June.

DLF’s net profit stood at Rs261.85 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income, however, rose by 9% to Rs2,211.24 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs2,025.58 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.