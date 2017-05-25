| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Companies
Last Modified: Thu, May 25 2017. 03 57 PM IST

Ashok Leyland Q4 profit at Rs476 crore as vehicle sales grow

Ashok Leyland’s net profit stood at Rs476 crore in the fourth quarter ended 31 March, compared with a loss of Rs141 crore

Tanvi Mehta
Ashok Leyland said sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles rose 10% to 38,643 units in the quarter. Photo: Mint
Ashok Leyland said sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles rose 10% to 38,643 units in the quarter. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: India’s Ashok Leyland posted a net profit in the fourth quarter against a net loss in the same period last year, as the truck maker sold more medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

Net profit stood at Rs476 crore ($73.72 million) in the quarter ended 31 March, compared with a loss of Rs141 crore, the company said on Thursday.

Analysts on average estimated the company, which is majority-owned by the UK-based Hinduja Group, to post a profit of Rs434 crore in the March-quarter, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The company said sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles rose 10% to 38,643 units in the quarter. Reuters

Tanvi Mehta

Topics: Ashok Leyland Profit Fourth Quarter Results Ashok Leyland Q4 Results 2017

More From Livemint

READ MORE

First Published: Thu, May 25 2017. 03 57 PM IST