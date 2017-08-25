Deals Buzz: Carnival Cinemas acquires four screens in Singapore, eyes for overseas expansion

Carnival Cinemas has acquired Rex Mackenzie and Rex Golden Mile for about Rs14 crore. Photo: AFP

BharatMatrimony.com parent may launch Rs500 crore IPO in September

Popular matchmaking website BharatMatrimony.com's parent company, Matrimony.com Ltd, is planning to go public in the first half of September, reports Mint, citing three people aware of the development. The proposed Matrimony.com initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be worth around Rs500 crore.

Hero FinCorp in talks to raise Rs1,000 crore at $1 billion valuation

Hero FinCorp Ltd, the financial services arm of India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd, is looking to raise up to Rs1,000 crore at a valuation of $1 billion at its next funding round, reports Mint, citing two people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse, which was mandated to manage the fund-raising, has approached several large domestic and global private equity funds for a potential investment, the people cited above said, on the condition of anonymity.

Dilip Buildcon to sell 24 road assets for Rs1,600 crore to Shrem Group

Infrastructure developer Dilip Buildcon Ltd has signed a term sheet with privately owned family business Chhatwal Group Trust (Shrem Group) to sell its entire stake in 24 of its road projects for Rs1,600 crore, the company said in a filing to stock exchanges, reports Mint. The transaction is expected to be completed by 31 March 2019, the company said.

McLeod Russel sells Bhatpara Tea Estate for Rs13.20 crore

McLeod Russel India Ltd, the world's largest tea producer, has started to restructure its portfolio of gardens with the sale of Bhatpara Tea Estate in the Dooars region of West Bengal. The Williamson Magor Group company said in a regulatory filing that it had concluded a deal to sell the estate for Rs13.2 crore, reports Mint.

Gujarat NRE Coke gets NCLT nod to sell assets

In a first, the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has partially withdrawn a moratorium it had imposed on sale of assets of an insolvent company, paving the way for Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd to sell its wind power assets to firms controlled by Dilip Shanghvi, the promoter of India's drug maker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, reports Mint.

Biyani firm Future Supply Chain files IPO papers, to raise Rs700 crore

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, the logistics arm of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, on Thursday filed the draft prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO), reports Mint. The share sale, a pure offer for sale, will see Future Supply Chain's promoter group Future Enterprises Ltd and private equity investor SSG Capital Management sell a total of 9.78 million shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) available on the website of one of the investment banks managing the share sale.

Apex Frozen Foods IPO oversubscribed 6 times on final day

The initial public offer (IPO) of Apex Frozen Foods that deals in aquaculture products was subscribed more than six times on the final day of the bidding Thursday. The IPO, with an aim to raise up to Rs152 crore, received bids for 37,871,280 shares as against the total issue size of 6,210,000, indicating a subscription of 6.10 times, Apex Frozen Foods said in a statement.

Western Digital group to offer $17.4 billion for Toshiba memory chip unit

A consortium that includes Western Digital is offering 1.9 trillion yen ($17.4 billion) for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business, which the Japanese conglomerate is trying to sell to cover losses from its US nuclear business, reports Economic Times, citing sources. The consortium also includes US PE firm KKR & Co. as well as the state-backed Innovation Network Corp. of Japan and Development Bank of Japan, all of which will offer 300 billion yen each for the chip business.

Carnival Cinemas acquires 4 screens in Singapore, eyes for overseas expansion

Mumbai-headquartered multiplex chain Carnival Cinemas has acquired two new properties in Singapore, taking its total screen count in the Lion City to six. Carnival has acquired Rex Mackenzie (three screens with over 700 seats) and Rex Golden Mile (one screen with over 1,000 seats) for Singapore$3 million (about Rs14 crore), P.V. Sunil, managing director at Carnival Cinemas, told ET.

Just Buy Live raises $100 million from Dubai-based Ali Cloud Investments

Just Buy Live, an online distribution platform connecting brands with retailers and small and medium enterprises, Thursday said it has raised Series-B round of $100 million from Ali Cloud Investments, a Dubai-based boutique investment firm, reports Mint. The money will be used mostly for expansion into international markets that have high SME density and fragmented distribution as well as consolidating and growing the existing Indian operations.

Infosys’s $3.5 billion rout a buying opportunity: Franklin Templeton

The acrimonious tussle between the founders and the board of Infosys erased $3.5 billion from the Indian software giant's market value last Friday. Franklin Templeton Investments says the slump triggered by the chief executive's exit is an opportunity to buy.