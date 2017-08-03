Jeff Bezos replaced by Zara founder Amancio Ortega as world’s second richest person: report

After a brief stint as the richest person in the world last week, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has dropped two spots on the Forbes. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

After a brief stint as the richest person in the world last week, Amazon founder and chief executive officer Jeff Bezos has dropped two spots on the Forbes real-time billionaire rankings, said a report in Forbes. Bezos is at the third place behind Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Spanish retail tycoon Amancio Ortega, added the report.

Bezos started this week as the world’s second richest person behind Gates, but dropped behind Ortega by the end of the day on Monday. At that point, Bezos had an estimated $84.1 billion fortune, $200 million less than Ortega’s $84.3 billion fortune, the report said.

The Amazon CEO reclaimed the second place during the day on Tuesday, but dropped to third again when markets closed, with an estimated net worth of $84.6 billion, as the stocks dropped nearly 5% since Thursday, added the report.

Ortega joined the Forbes’ billionaires list with a $6.6 billion fortune in 2001 when his retail giant Inditex, parent company to clothing chain Zara, went public. His net worth, meanwhile, has climbed $1.2 billion since Thursday as the stock of Inditex climbed more than 1%, added the news report.

Bezos and Ortega are the only two billionaires who have been at the top of Forbes’s real-time billionaire rankings, but have never held the No. 1 spot on an annual Forbes Billionaires List, usually published in March.

According to Business Insider, Ortega is an incredibly private man, who is rarely seen in public. His career flourished when he founded fast-fashion giant Zara with his then-wife Rosalia in 1975, added the report.