JNPT container traffic rises 6% in April-September period

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) is among top 12 major ports in the country.

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) recorded a 6.19% rise in cargo handling to 2.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the first half of the current fiscal, the government said on Thursday.

“The JNPT, the country’s largest container port, further improved its performance in the first six months of the current financial year by recording a 6.19% growth in container cargo in terms of TEUs by handling 2.4 million TEUs as compared to 2.26 million TEUs in the corresponding period of the previous year,” ministry of shipping said in a statement.

It said among the four terminals under JNPT, APM Terminal handled 9.90 lakh TEUs, up 11.6%, while DP World too handled higher cargo at 6.25 lakh TEUs as compared to 5.94 lakh TEUs in the same period of the last year.

“JNPT increased its share modestly at 7.87 lakh TEUs from the last year’s level of 7.80 lakh TEUs. Total liquid cargo handled rose by 12% to 36.03 lakh tonnes as compared to 32.14 lakh tonnes,” the statement said.

JNPT, which handled a record 4.5 million TEUs in the previous financial year, has sustained its momentum in the first six months of the current financial year as well, it added. Recently the port has implemented various ease of doing business initiatives for reduction in transaction cost and time for the trade.