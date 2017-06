The Rs43,000 crore Tata Asset Management Co. Ltd is India’s 12th largest mutual fund house.

Mumbai: Ramamoorthy Ganesh, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Rs43,000 crore Tata Asset Management Co. Ltd, India’s 12th largest mutual fund house, has left the company.

The company confirmed his exit in an e-mail, but ascribed it to personal reasons. The company added that it did not have any other comment to make.

Ganesh, who joined Tata Asset Management in June 2015, had been on leave since 20 May. He did not respond to queries e-mailed to him on 2 June.