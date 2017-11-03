Tata Power Q2 profit falls about 44% to Rs269 crore, misses estimate
Tata Power profit came in at Rs269 crore in the second quarter ended 30 September, compared with a profit of Rs476 crore a year earlier
Bengaluru: Tata Power Co. Ltd reported an about 44% slump in quarterly profit, hurt by lower income from its power generation business, missing analysts’ forecasts.
Profit came in at Rs269 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with a profit of Rs476 crore a year earlier, the company said on Friday.
Analysts on average expected the Mumbai-based company to post a profit of Rs373 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Income from its power business fell about 7% to Rs1,035 crore for the quarter. Reuters
First Published: Fri, Nov 03 2017. 01 56 PM IST
