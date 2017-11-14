Cadila Healthcare Q2 profit up 32% at Rs503 crore

Shares of Cadila Healthcare closed at Rs448.50 per scrip on BSE, down 0.50% from its previous close. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Tuesday reported a 32.48% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs503.3 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September, mainly on account of robust sales in the US and India.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs379.9 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing. Consolidated total revenue from operations also rose to Rs3,234 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs2,403.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company’s sales in the US rose by 66% to Rs1,644 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, Cadila Healthcare said. The Indian formulations business also grew by 15%, excluding the excise duty, to Rs895 crore, it added.

“During the quarter, the company launched four new products in the US, including Mesalamine delayed release 1.2 g tablets (generic version of Lialda) with a 180 days exclusivity,” Cadila Healthcare said.

