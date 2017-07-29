Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Jul 29 2017. 08 45 PM IST

Dena Bank Q1 loss narrows to Rs133 crore

Dena Bank’s total income decreased for the first quarter to Rs2,620.28 crore, as against Rs2,907.35 crore in the same period
PTI
Dena Bank’s NPA as a percentage of gross advances as of June 2017, rose to 17.37%, as against 11.88% a year ago. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint
Dena Bank’s NPA as a percentage of gross advances as of June 2017, rose to 17.37%, as against 11.88% a year ago. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

Mumbai: Public sector Dena Bank on Saturday reported a net loss of Rs132.65 crore during the first quarter ended 30 June.

The bank had reported a loss of Rs279.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Total income decreased for the quarter to Rs2,620.28 crore, as against Rs2,907.35 crore in the same period last year, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs), or bad loans, as a percentage of gross advances as of June 2017, rose to 17.37%, as against 11.88% a year ago. At the same time net NPAs rose to 11.22% of net advances compared to 7.65%.

First Published: Sat, Jul 29 2017. 07 35 PM IST

