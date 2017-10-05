Daniel Mazon takes over as Philips India vice-chairman and MD

File photo. Daniel Mazon replaces Raja Venkataraman, who retired on 30 September. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Philips India Ltd, the local unit of Netherlands-based Royal Philips, on Thursday said it has appointed Daniel Mazon as vice-chairman and managing director, effective 3 October.

Mazon replaces Raja Venkataraman, who retired on 30 September. Venkataraman served as the vice-chairman and managing director of Philips India since December 2015.

Mazon, who has two decades of experience in healthcare industry, will be “responsible for driving the overall growth for Philips businesses in India, while focusing on customers and operational excellence”, Philips India said in a statement.

Mazon has been working with Royal Philips for the past six years. Prior to his appointment in India, he led the Philips Healthcare transformation in Latin America. “During this time, he delivered strong growth, improved profitability while driving initiatives for marketing, after sales services and customer value creation,” the company said.

Mazon, who is a graduate in engineering from Texas A&M University and holds an executive degree in general management from Harvard University, started his career with GE Healthcare in the US, and spent more than 12 years in various roles across operations, quality, strategy, product development, sales and marketing.

“I am thrilled to join Philips India at a time when the company is responding to the country’s toughest challenges of providing a healthy lifestyle and affordable access to healthcare,” Mazon said in the statement.

Royal Philips was one of the first multinational companies to enter India in 1930 and then dominated the consumer electronics market for the next few decades. Post 1990s, the company lost out to Japanese and Korean companies, mainly in the price game. During the past few years, Philips, globally and in India, shifted focus to healthcare to reinvent itself. In 2016, its global healthcare technology business generated sales of 17.4 billion euros.