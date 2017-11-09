 Tata Motors Q2 profit jumps three-fold to Rs2,483 crore, beats estimates - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Thu, Nov 09 2017. 02 31 PM IST

Tata Motors Q2 profit jumps three-fold to Rs2,483 crore, beats estimates

Tata Motors reports a nearly three-fold rise in quarterly profit, blowing past estimates, helped by higher sales from its Jaguar Land Rover business
Arnab Paul
Tata Motors’ income from operations for the quarter rose about 9% to Rs70,156 crore. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Tata Motors’ income from operations for the quarter rose about 9% to Rs70,156 crore. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Bengaluru: Tata Motors Ltd reported a nearly three-fold rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, blowing past estimates, helped by higher sales from its Jaguar Land Rover business.

Net profit for the quarter ended September came in at Rs2,483 crore ($382.10 million), versus Rs828 crore a year ago. Analysts on average expected a net profit of Rs1,499 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Income from operations for the quarter rose about 9% to Rs70,156 crore. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Nov 09 2017. 02 29 PM IST
Topics: Tata Motors profit Tata Motors Q2 results September quarter Q2 results

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share