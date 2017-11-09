Tata Motors Q2 profit jumps three-fold to Rs2,483 crore, beats estimates

Tata Motors’ income from operations for the quarter rose about 9% to Rs70,156 crore. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Bengaluru: Tata Motors Ltd reported a nearly three-fold rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, blowing past estimates, helped by higher sales from its Jaguar Land Rover business.

Net profit for the quarter ended September came in at Rs2,483 crore ($382.10 million), versus Rs828 crore a year ago. Analysts on average expected a net profit of Rs1,499 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Income from operations for the quarter rose about 9% to Rs70,156 crore. Reuters