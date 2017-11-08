IndiGo passenger assault: Aviation minister seeks report

IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh apologised and said stern action was taken against the staff.

New Delhi: Aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju has sought a report from government agencies on a passenger’s assault by IndiGo airline staffers.

The incident, which took place on 15 October, went viral on Tuesday evening as a video of a passenger being stopped from entering a coach, being pulled back by a ground staff and pinned to the ground first emerged on television channel Times Now.

The ministry had recently framed rules for errant passengers, but the rules do not apply to airline staff misbehaviour.

“The pendulum has swung from one end to the other end,” Raju said on Wednesday, “We need balance... this incident has to be condemned.”

Raju said he was open to suggestions on the subject and welcomed public comments on the airline crew being part of the guidelines. He said he met IndiGo promoter Rahul Bhatia Wednesday morning.

“Mr Bhatia had also come here in the morning, I told him this type of barbarous thing should not be allowed... he said he will send me a video which will show the whole thing... I have called for a report from government agencies,” he added.

Minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha also condemned the incident in a series of tweets, and said the government has sought a report from the airline.

“IndiGo passenger incident from Oct 15 is deplorable and unfortunate. Passenger safety and security is our top-most priority. MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) has already asked for a detailed report from Indigo by tomorrow,” Sinha tweeted.

The minister said he will also meet the passenger.

“We hope the passenger will file a criminal complaint. This will enable us to take appropriate action,” he said in another tweet.

IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh apologised and said stern action was taken against the staff.

“I acknowledge the unpleasant experience our passenger went through, while engaging with our staff at Delhi airport. My personal apologies as this does not reflect our culture. I had personally spoken to the passenger and asked for an apology,” Ghosh said in a Tuesday statement, adding, “Under the code of conduct violation, this incident was investigated and stern action was taken against the staff.”

The passenger who was assaulted seems to have had a verbal duel with the airline staff after which the assault started.

“I was standing in the shade of a plane when a ground staff started shouting at me in a very rude manner. I asked him why don’t you arrange the third bus for which we are waiting. Meanwhile, when the bus came two people said let’s teach him a lesson and one of them pulled me out of the bus,” the passenger, identified as Rajeev Katiyal, told a television channel. IndiGo has terminated the employment of Montu Kalra, who shot the assault video.

