Tata Group to consider buying Air India: N. Chandrasekaran

In 2000, the Tata group and Singapore Airlines had expressed their interest in acquiring up to 40% of Air India. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Tata Sons Ltd executive chairman N. Chandrasekaran has said the group will look at Air India Ltd disinvestment being executed by the government currently. The group, however, needs more details from the government on the process, Chandrasekaran told CNBC-TV18 in an interview, excerpts of which were released on Monday morning.

He said the group can’t remain with a fleet of just over a dozen planes, referring to their new start-up Vistara in alliance with Singapore Airlines.

This is the first formal statement by the Tata Group on Air India.

Mint reported on 21 June that the group has sought details of the Air India disinvestment in meetings with government officials.

In 2000, the Tata group and Singapore Airlines had expressed their interest in acquiring up to 40% of Air India. In 2013, after a meeting with then aviation minister, Ratan Tata had said the Tata group would be interested in buying a stake in Air India if the government were to privatize the airline.

Air India was launched in 1932 by J.R.D. Tata as Tata Airlines. Its name was changed to the current one in 1946. The government decided to take it over in 1953.