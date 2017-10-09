Deals Buzz: Temasek’s Vertex raises $210 million to invest in South-East Asia, India

Vertex Ventures, the venture capital arm of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, said it has raised a $210 million fund to invest in southeast Asian and Indian startups. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

NABARD acquires 7% more in Sidbi from IDBI Bank for Rs900 crore

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has bought an additional 7% stake in Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) for Rs900 crore from troubled public sector lender IDBI Bank Ltd, reports Mint, citing two people familiar with the matter, including Sidbi chairman Mohammad Mustafa. Read more

IvyCap Ventures to raise Rs500 crore venture debt fund

IvyCap Ventures is planning to launch a Rs500 crore venture debt fund in the next three months, reports Mint, citing a senior executive. IvyCap plans to raise the venture debt fund entirely from domestic investors, he said, adding existing investors in the venture capital funds of IvyCap will also participate in the new fund. Read more

Jindal Stainless raises Rs800 crore in priority funding

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL), India’s largest stainless steel producer, has secured Rs800 crore in so-called priority funding from L&T Finance Ltd, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. Priority funding allows a new lender to come in on the promise that it will be accorded higher priority during the payout phase, once a turnround is affected or the firm is liquidated. Read more

Investment bankers earned Rs404 crore in IPO fees in January-September

On the back of a strong run in the initial public offering (IPO) market, investment bankers handling IPOs took home a total fee of Rs404 crore this year, reports Mint. Investment bankers generated the fees from 24 IPOs in the nine months ended 30 September in which companies raised Rs30,850.8 crore in total, according to data from the final prospectuses filed by companies with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Read more

GTL Infra’s lenders bar Reliance Capital arm from bidding for its tower assets

Lenders to GTL Infrastructure declined to share information about the company in an effort to block a Reliance Capital arm from bidding for the telecom tower company. GTL Infra, where lenders currently own a majority, is running a sale process as part of a strategic debt restructuring exercise. Read more

IndiGrid buys three power assets for Rs1,490 crore

IndiGrid, India’s first infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) in the power sector, has made a Rs1,490 crore acquisition by snapping up three transmission lines from its sponsor Sterlite Power. This is the largest buyout by an InvIT in the power transmission space in India, reports Times of India. Read more

Temasek’s Vertex raises $210 million to invest in southeast Asia, India

Vertex Ventures, the venture capital arm of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, said it has raised a $210 million fund to invest in southeast Asian and Indian startups, exceeding its original target size of $150 million, reports Reuters. Read more