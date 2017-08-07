Livemint

Natco Pharma’s Q1 profit after tax up 97% at Rs94 crore

Natco Pharma on Monday said its consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended 30 June was up by 97% to Rs94 crore
The profit after tax for the same quarter last year was at Rs48 crore, Natco Pharma said in a statement. Photo: Reuters

Hyderabad: Natco Pharma Ltd on Monday said its consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended 30 June was up by 97% to Rs94 crore.

The profit after tax for the same quarter last year was at Rs48 crore, the company said in a statement. Total revenue for the quarter under discussion was reported at Rs449 crore, up 30% over the Q1 of FY17.

The revenue during the April-June quarter was Rs346 crore, it said. Natco recommended an interim dividend of Rs1.25 (62.5%) per equity share of Rs2 each for the financial year 2017-18.

First Published: Mon, Aug 07 2017. 06 20 PM IST
