Last Published: Sat, Oct 28 2017. 09 45 AM IST

Canara Bank Q2 profit falls 27% to Rs260 crore

Canara Bank’s profit falls to Rs260 crore in the second quarter ended 30 September from Rs357 crore a year earlier
Samantha Kareen Nair
Canara Bank’s gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 10.51% at end-September, compared with 10.56% a quarter earlier and 9.81% a year ago. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Bengaluru: India’s state-run Canara Bank Ltd reported a 27% fall in second-quarter profit on lower interest income.

Net profit fell to Rs260 crore ($40.00 million) in the quarter ended 30 September from Rs357 crore a year earlier, the country’s eighth-biggest state-run lender by assets said on Friday.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of Rs331 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 10.51% at end-September, compared with 10.56% a quarter earlier and 9.81% a year ago.

Interest earned in the quarter fell 3% to Rs10,058 crore. Reuters

First Published: Sat, Oct 28 2017. 09 45 AM IST
