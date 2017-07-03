Hindustan Construction Company JV bags Rs797 crore order from Bangalore Metro

New Delhi: Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Monday said its joint venture (JV) firm has bagged a contract worth Rs797 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation.

“Hindustan Construction Company, a lead partner in the joint venture with URC Construction, has been awarded Rs797.29 crore contract by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd,” HCC said in a BSE filing.

The contract is for the construction of a 6.340-km-long elevated corridor and five elevated stations between HSR Layout station and RV Road Station.

HCC’s share in the JV is 51% (Rs406.61 crore). The project is to be completed in 36 months. HCC stock was trading 3.72% higher at Rs40.45 on the BSE.