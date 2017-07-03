Hindustan Construction Company JV bags Rs797 crore order from Bangalore Metro
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) says its joint venture firm has bagged a contract worth Rs797 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation
Latest News »
- Boldness required to drive change, says Narendra Modi
- Avoid signing into new apps using your social media accounts
- India successfully test-fires indigenous surface-to-air short range missile
- NSE may re-submit IPO application with new financials: Sebi chief
- Why risks to inflation in India are on the rise
New Delhi: Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Monday said its joint venture (JV) firm has bagged a contract worth Rs797 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation.
“Hindustan Construction Company, a lead partner in the joint venture with URC Construction, has been awarded Rs797.29 crore contract by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd,” HCC said in a BSE filing.
More From Livemint »
The contract is for the construction of a 6.340-km-long elevated corridor and five elevated stations between HSR Layout station and RV Road Station.
HCC’s share in the JV is 51% (Rs406.61 crore). The project is to be completed in 36 months. HCC stock was trading 3.72% higher at Rs40.45 on the BSE.