Maruti sales rise 11% in May at 136,962 units

New Delhi: The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday posted an 11.3% rise in total sales in May at 136,962 units as against 123,034 vehicles in the same month last year.

The company’s domestic sales increased 15.5% during the month to 130,676 units as against 113,162 units in May 2016. Last month, sales of mini segment cars, including, Alto and WagonR, increased 18.1% to 39,089 units from 33,105 vehicles in the year-ago month, Maruti said in a statement.

The company said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire, Baleno and Ignis increased 10.1% to 51,234 units in May this year as against 46,554 units in the same month last year. Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined by 8.9% to 4,724 units. Sales of utility vehicles, including Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza surged by 66.3% to 22,608 units from 13,596 units in the corresponding month last year.

Sales of vans, Omni and Eeco, rose 3.5% to 12,593 units last month as compared to 12,164 units in the same period of the previous year. Exports during the month declined 36.3% to 6,286 units from 9,872 vehicles in May last year, Maruti said.