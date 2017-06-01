| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Companies
Last Modified: Thu, Jun 01 2017. 12 01 PM IST

Maruti sales rise 11% in May at 136,962 units

India’s largest car maker Maruti posts 11.3% rise in total sales in May at 136,962 units compared with 123,034 vehicles in the same month last year

PTI
Maruti said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire, Baleno and Ignis has increased. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Maruti said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire, Baleno and Ignis has increased. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday posted an 11.3% rise in total sales in May at 136,962 units as against 123,034 vehicles in the same month last year.

The company’s domestic sales increased 15.5% during the month to 130,676 units as against 113,162 units in May 2016. Last month, sales of mini segment cars, including, Alto and WagonR, increased 18.1% to 39,089 units from 33,105 vehicles in the year-ago month, Maruti said in a statement.

The company said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire, Baleno and Ignis increased 10.1% to 51,234 units in May this year as against 46,554 units in the same month last year. Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined by 8.9% to 4,724 units. Sales of utility vehicles, including Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza surged by 66.3% to 22,608 units from 13,596 units in the corresponding month last year.

Sales of vans, Omni and Eeco, rose 3.5% to 12,593 units last month as compared to 12,164 units in the same period of the previous year. Exports during the month declined 36.3% to 6,286 units from 9,872 vehicles in May last year, Maruti said.

PTI

Topics: Maruti Suzuki Maruti sales May sales Maruti Suzuki sales report compact cars

More From Livemint

READ MORE

First Published: Thu, Jun 01 2017. 12 01 PM IST