Last Published: Mon, Aug 14 2017. 06 36 PM IST

Coal India Q1 profit falls 23% to Rs2,351 crore, misses estimates

Coal India’s profit for the June quarter falls to Rs2,351 crore, from Rs3,065 crore in the same period of 2016
Samantha Kareen Nair
Analysts on average had expected Coal India to post a profit of Rs2,662 crore in the June 2017 quarter. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
Analysts on average had expected Coal India to post a profit of Rs2,662 crore in the June 2017 quarter. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Bengaluru: Coal India Ltd, the world’s largest coal miner, said its first-quarter profit fell 23%, missing analysts’ estimates.

Profit fell to Rs2,351 crore ($366.7 million) for the three months ended 30 June, from Rs3,065 crore a year earlier, the state-run company said on Monday.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a quarterly profit of Rs2,662 crore, according to Reuters data.

Coal production of the Kolkata-based company, which accounts for more than 80% of the country’s output, fell to 118.84 million tonnes in the quarter from 125.67 million tonnes a year earlier.

First Published: Mon, Aug 14 2017. 06 36 PM IST
Topics: Coal India profit first quarter Coal India Q1 results 2017 Coal India profit

