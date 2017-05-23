Jet Airways opens 3-day Monsoon sale, offers flight tickets starting Rs1,079

Jet Airways says the travel for the tickets booked under the offer can be undertaken between 15 June and 20 September. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: Jet Airways on Tuesday announced all-inclusive, one-way special economy fares starting from as low as Rs1,079 on select routes for a limited period.

The limited period sale will allow guests to book economy class tickets for as low as Rs1,079 (all-inclusive) on certain sectors, the private carrier said in a release.

The sale provides passengers with an opportunity to plan their monsoon gateways in advance and avail attractive savings, it said.

The booking for these special fares starts from Wednesday with a three-day window period.

The travel for the tickets booked under the offer can be undertaken between 15 June and 20 September, Jet Airways said.

“This special monsoon offer will allow Jet Airways guests to discover and experience select destinations across India. Guests can additionally enjoy the airline’s hospitality and service, while availing significant savings on their travel with us,” chief commercial officer Jayraj Shanmugam said in the release.

The special fare tickets are available on a first- come-first-served basis and will be valid for travel on direct flights for both one-way and return journeys, it said.