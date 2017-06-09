Dentsu Media rebranded as Dentsu X

New Delhi: Dentsu Aegis Network on Wednesday rebranded its media planning arm Dentsu Media as Dentsu X, which will now also assist on content creation, technology, data and behavioural insights.

With its new proposition ‘Experience Beyond Exposure’, Dentsu X will leverage data, technology and creativity to offer personalised marketing solutions to brands to attract, acquire, convert and retain customers, Dentsu Aegis Network said in a statement.

“When Dentsu media was first launched in 1999, the use of the word ‘media’ had a very limited meaning. For close to two decades, Dentsu media alongside its creative agency partners has expanded to offer much more to our clients than that original definition could describe. This is why we evolved its identity to reflect the potential of our brand and selected ‘X’ to represent the importance of delivering unique experiences. By integrating data, technology, creativity and distribution in the Dentsu X offering, we can develop these experiences for clients that are truly focused on digital solutions,” said Takaki Hibino, global brand president, Dentsu X said in a statement.

Divya Karani, chief executive, Dentsu X India said the rebranding is agency’s response to the rapidly changing, consumer-led economy, which calls for integrated and addressable marketing and communication plans.

“Dentsu Inc. is an acknowledged leader in providing one-stop integrated services including communication design, creative distribution, media activation enhancing sports and entertainment contents, and innovative solutions based on proactive investments. Dentsu X will leverage these capabilities, to deliver very unique services utilizing many of the skills, innovation and investment that reside in Dentsu Inc,” she added.

Dentsu X India is 180-people strong and its clients include blue chip companies like auto major Maruti Suzuki, consumer durables firm Hitachi, Canon, Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Toyota, footwear company Bata, food products firm Cremica and Toshiba, among others.

Part of Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) is made up of 10 global network brands - Carat, Dentsu, Dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum. Headquartered in London, DAN operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 38,000 specialists.