Narayana Murthy defends role in Infosys row, raises Panaya acquisition issue

Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: Infosys Ltd founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on Tuesday defended his role in a months-long war of words with the company’s board that led to changes at the top, saying his actions were in the interest of shareholders.

Speaking to investors on a conference call, Murthy said he hoped the company’s management would rally behind Nandan Nilekani, a co-founder and a former Infosys CEO, who was named as non-executive chairman last week.

“Now we can all sleep better knowing Infosys is under leadership of Nandan Nilekani,” said Murthy in the investor call.

Vishal Sikka, the first CEO of Infosys drawn from outside its founders, resigned this month, blaming Murthy for creating an “untenable atmosphere”, sparking a sell-off and wiping billions of dollars off Infosys’s market value.

Murthy said his main concern was the poor governance practised by the previous Infosys board, which under chairman R. Seshasayee gave inconsistent responses to why former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal was paid a large severance.

He added that the summary of the independent probe into Infosys’s $200 million Panaya acquisition does not address whistleblower allegations of irregularities.

“Like any other concerned and logical shareholder of the company, my hope was that the detailed report would contain a full rebuttal of the claims of the whistleblower that I have quoted earlier. I was also hoping that the full report would point out gaps in governance and suggest corrective actions. These are the only reasons why I asked for the full report to be disclosed,” said Murthy in the investor call.

“In the absence of full disclosure, it is difficult to believe that, under the previous board, ‘Infosys has continued to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance that the Company is known for’, as claimed by the board in Moneycontrol.com dated August 18, 2017,” he added. Reuters

PTI contributed to this story.