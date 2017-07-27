Tencent in talks to invest $400 million in Ola: report
Chinese internet provider Tencent may invest $400 million in Bengaluru-based ride hailing app—Ola
Chinese internet conglomerate Tencent is in advanced talks to invest in transport app Ola, said a report in The Economic Times. The company may invest $400 million (approximately Rs2,500 crore), if the deal gets completed successfully, added the report.
The Tencent investment will help Ola raise over $800 million in fresh total funding, which will push Ola’s valuation to over $4 billion, the report added.
The report said Tencent executives were in Bengaluru last week, and they met the Ola management team to discuss the transaction.
First Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 11 38 AM IST
