Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 11 52 AM IST

Tencent in talks to invest $400 million in Ola: report

Chinese internet provider Tencent may invest $400 million in Bengaluru-based ride hailing app—Ola

Livemint
Tencent investment will help Ola raise over $800 million in fresh total funding, which will push Ola’s valuation to over $4 billion. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Tencent investment will help Ola raise over $800 million in fresh total funding, which will push Ola’s valuation to over $4 billion. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Latest News »

Chinese internet conglomerate Tencent is in advanced talks to invest in transport app Ola, said a report in The Economic Times. The company may invest $400 million (approximately Rs2,500 crore), if the deal gets completed successfully, added the report.

The Tencent investment will help Ola raise over $800 million in fresh total funding, which will push Ola’s valuation to over $4 billion, the report added.

More From Livemint »

    The report said Tencent executives were in Bengaluru last week, and they met the Ola management team to discuss the transaction.

    First Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 11 38 AM IST
    Topics: Ola Tencent Uber investment Chinese internet conglomerate

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share