Last Published: Thu, Sep 28 2017. 05 06 PM IST

Accenture reports 7.5% rise in quarterly revenue

Accenture’s net income for diluted earnings per share calculation fell to $974.1 million in the fourth quarter ended 31 August, from $1.12 billion a year earlier
Aishwarya Venugopal
Accenture’s net revenue rose to $9.64 billion from $8.97 billion. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bengaluru: Accenture Plc reported a 7.5% rise in quarterly revenue, as the consulting and outsourcing services provider reaped benefits from its investments in fast-growing digital and cloud service offerings.

Net income for diluted earnings per share calculation fell to $974.1 million, or $1.48 per share, in the fourth quarter ended 31 August, from $1.12 billion, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $9.64 billion from $8.97 billion. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Sep 28 2017. 05 06 PM IST
