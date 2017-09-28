Accenture reports 7.5% rise in quarterly revenue
Bengaluru: Accenture Plc reported a 7.5% rise in quarterly revenue, as the consulting and outsourcing services provider reaped benefits from its investments in fast-growing digital and cloud service offerings.
Net income for diluted earnings per share calculation fell to $974.1 million, or $1.48 per share, in the fourth quarter ended 31 August, from $1.12 billion, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $9.64 billion from $8.97 billion. Reuters
