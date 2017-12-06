Xiaomi to focus on offline sales to boost India business

Currently, online sales account for 80% of Xiaomi’s mobile phone business in India. Photo: Reuters

Indore: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. is drawing plans to boost its offline sales in India, a key market for the company, said a top executive in Indore on Wednesday. Currently, online sales account for 80% of the company’s mobile phone business.

“At present, about 80% of our business is from online sales of mobile phones, but now we want to increase penetration in the offline market to increase our business,” Xiaomi India head (online sales) Raghu Reddy said, adding that Xiaomi will ramp up the number of exclusive stores and other retail sale centres in different cities in the coming days.

Earlier, Reddy launched a new smartphone of the company, “Redmi 5A”, priced at Rs 4,999.