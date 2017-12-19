Shoppers Stop appoints Rajiv Suri as CEO; CFO Sanjay Chakravarti resigns

Shoppers Stop stock closed 5.92% up at Rs571.25 on BSE. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: Retail major Shoppers Stop on Tuesday said it has appointed Rajiv Suri as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from 9 January 2018.

The company also announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO) Sanjay Chakravarti with effect from the close of business hours on 22 December. “The board of directors ...has approved the appointment of Rajiv Suri as CEO of the company with effect from January 9, 2018,” Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.

The board also approved resignation of Sanjay Chakravarti as CFO. Prior to his new role, Suri was the CEO of Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) fashion business, which is prominent in middle east spread across 140 stores. Shoppers Stop stock closed 5.92% up at Rs571.25 on BSE.