Air India ties up with PNB, IndusInd for Rs3,250 crore loan

Mumbai: Air India has tied up with public sector lender Punjab National Bank and private lender IndusInd to secure loans to the tune of over Rs3,000 crore for meeting working capital requirements.

The airline expects the two banks to disburse the amount by next week, a source close to the development said.

Earlier this month, the disinvestment-bound Air India had floated tenders for availing government guarantee backed INR short-term loans totalling up to Rs3,250 crore in the first phase to meet its urgent working capital.

Banks were asked to submit their financial bids by 19 September, indicating the amount of government-guaranteed short-term loans they were willing to offer.

“Punjab National Bank and IndusInd bank have won the mandate to lend us loans worth Rs3,250 crore. They are expected to disburse the amount next week,” the source told PTI here.

He said the funding will be used for repayment of dues to the airport operators, oil companies and other vendors. Under a turnaround plan approved by the previous UPA government, Air India is to receive up to Rs30,231 crore from the government subject to meeting certain performance thresholds.

The 10-year bailout package began from 2012.

On 28 June, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had given in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of Air India and five of its subsidiaries. As part of efforts to revive the loss-making airline, a ministerial panel under finance minister Arun Jaitley is working on the modalities for strategic disinvestment of Air India and its five subsidiaries.

Last week, Jaitley had said that the process for Air India disinvestment is moving “quite well”. The government has already invited applications for engaging up to two advisers, a legal adviser and asset valuer for the strategic disinvestment of Air India and its subsidiaries/ joint venture.