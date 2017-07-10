Fire breaks out at Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia in South Mumbai

Mumbai: A fire broke out in industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia house, one of the most expensive residential properties in the world on Monday evening, police and civic officials said.

The fire started on the sixth floor of the 27-storey building owned by Ambani on Altamount Road at around 9.10pm, the Disaster Control Room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

On getting information, half a dozen fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames, a civic official said. Mumbai Police’s PRO Rashmi Karandikar said police and fire brigade teams were at the spot and the situation was under control.

Constructed at a cost of $1 billion in 2010, Ambani’s private residence Antilia house is located on the Altamount Road in South Mumbai. As of November 2014, it is deemed to be the world’s most expensive residential property, after Buckingham Palace. It’s current net worth is $2 billion.

The Antilia’s controversial design and ostentatious use by a single family has made it famous across the world, with severe criticism in the architectural press and media.